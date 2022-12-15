The Reason Why the NBA Fined the Brooklyn Nets

Shortly after the Brooklyn Nets practice on Thursday afternoon in Industry City, Brooklyn, the team was handed a fine from the NBA.

The league announced that the Nets have been fine $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.

The fine is due to the Nets resting a total of eight players in Saturday’s win over the Indiana Pacers in Indiana. Brooklyn rested Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons, and T.J. Warren for the contest. The other players who were listed out were Royce O’Neale (personal reasons) and Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness).

The Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters that the decisions to rest a heavy majority of their rotation for the second game of a back-to-back was the right decision. Vaughn dove into why each player was ruled out for that contest.

"I think everything that is reported today has been documented. So whether that is we know that Seth [Curry] and Joe [Harris] they had offseason ankle injury; there's no argument to that. Nic [Claxton] didn't play last game because he had hamstring tightness; there's no argument to that. Kevin [Durant] is leading the league in minutes; there's no argument to that. Royce [O’Neale] has a personal reason he's missing the next game; there's no argument to that. So it's just a combination that is adding up at the same time,” Vaughn told reporters in Indiana. “We feel totally comfortable as an organization that we put the best product out on the floor as many times as possible and we'll continue to do that. It just so happened tonight is more than one, two or three people.”