The Saga Continues: Nets Reportedly Eye Warriors Forward Jonathan Kuminga
All throughout April, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Brooklyn Nets would at least entertain the idea of targeting Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga in free agency. The Dubs were surging behind a duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, leaving Kuminga on the bench to collect DNPs.
The momentum behind the potential pairing quickly halted, though, as Anthony Slater reported in late May that the Nets were not preparing to give Kuminga an offer sheet. With that proclamation, the smoke had cleared.
Or so it seemed.
Now that NBA free agency is officially underway, Brooklyn may revisit the idea of acquiring the versatile wing. Slater released a new report on Thursday, which included the Nets among the teams vying for Kuminga's services.
"The Golden State Warriors, according to league sources, have been searching for a promising young player plus a first-round pick in return for Kuminga, should they ultimately choose to part with him in a sign-and-trade scenario," Slater wrote. "The Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have also registered varying levels of interest, league sources said."
If Slater's knowledge is accurate, Brooklyn must be high on the suitors list. Due to general manager Sean Marks' shrewd maneuvering, the Nets have amassed a sum of draft capital that would make any team envious, on top of a league-leading amount of cap space.
Brooklyn did draft North Carolina's Drake Powell with the 22nd-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as well as inked Ziaire Williams to a brand new two-year deal. Both players are expected to see substantial playing time at the three spot, but the addition of Kuminga would solidify him as the Nets' starting small forward.
Assuming a Cam Thomas contract is eventually agreed upon, Brooklyn could enter next season with a starting five of Egor Demin, Thomas, Kuminga, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. Given the talent level in Kings County last year, this would be a massive upgrade.
Of course, the Nets would have to battle with rivals in a bidding war, but if their interest truly stems back to as far as April, they may have no problem paying a premium to get their guy.