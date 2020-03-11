Nets Insider
Brooklyn Nets to play Thursday night game versus Golden State Warriors in an Empty Arena due to Coronavirus concerns

Rick Laughland

The Brooklyn Nets are winners of three straight and take on a resurgent Golden State Warriors squad with Steph Curry in the lineup Thursday, yet no one will be watching. 

Perhaps that's an exaggeration from Marc Stein is reporting that NBA league sources have indicated that Chase Center will be closed to fans when the two teams meet on Thursday night. 

Seattle was hit the hardest of any United States cities and imposed a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more and now San Francisco has following insuit. 

The game will also mark Kevin Durant's long-awaited return to Golden State as the Nets' star is traveling with the team, but not of course ready to play as he continues rehabbing his Achilles. 

With no fans in attendance, the viewing public at home will have the unique perspective of watching the game without the roar of the crowd or home court advantage that Golden State has enjoyed over the years. 

With concerns over the potential spread of Covid-19, the NBA is taking the proactive approach to try and minimize the spread of the virus and limit fan, media and athlete interaction. Earlier this week, the league already banned media from the locker rooms and designated only mandatory team personnel within the confines of the players.

Players spoke at the podium postgame while the media waited at a safe distance away to answer questions following Brooklyn's improbable 104-102 win over the Lakers. With the NBA playoffs around the corner, March Madness on the Way, MLB's Opening Day two weeks away and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo gearing up, it's scary times for sports fans as the coronavirus is putting a halt to many of the leisurely activities that society enjoys. 

