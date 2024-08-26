Three Brooklyn Nets With the Most Trade Value
As the Brooklyn Nets navigate the 2024-25 NBA season, they find themselves rebuilding with a mix of young players and some veteran talent. As they stockpile draft picks and young assets, here are the three players with the most trade value on the team this season:
Dennis Schroder
At 30 years old, Schröder brings a wealth of experience to any team. He has played in various roles throughout his career, including significant playoff experience. This veteran presence can be invaluable for teams with younger rosters or those looking to make a deep playoff run.
Schröder has consistently demonstrated his ability to contribute both as a starter and off the bench. This season, he has averaged 14.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. His ability to score, facilitate, and defend makes him a valuable asset for teams looking for a versatile guard.
Nicolas Claxton
Claxton’s trade value has soared due to his defensive capabilities and improving offensive game. As a rim protector and rebounder, he's has been a key component of the Nets’ interior defense. His ability to switch on defense and guard multiple positions adds to his value.
Offensively, Claxton has shown growth, averaging a near double-double this season. His youth and potential for further development make him a valuable asset for teams looking to strengthen their frontcourt. Teams may be more inclined to trade for the center due to a recent four-year, $97 million re-signing.
Cam Thomas
Thomas has emerged as the star in Brooklyn. The young guard has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly with his scoring ability. Thomas’s knack for putting up points in bunches has not gone unnoticed, and his potential to develop into a consistent offensive threat makes him an attractive asset.
Averaging 22.5 points per game as a 22-year-old, Thomas's potential could have other franchises salivating for his scoring abilities. Even if he stagnates at these numbers, Thomas would still be considered one of the better scorers in the NBA, but the potential is there.
