Three Nets Players who Could be Traded Before the NBA Trade Deadline
As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves transitioning from a middle-of-the-pack team to a rebuilding franchise. Having traded star forward Mikal Bridges for draft picks, several other players on the Nets’ roster are generating significant trade buzz. Who could be traded by the deadline this season?
Dennis Schroder
Schroder is someone the Nets should wait on before trading. The 30-year-old point guard has shown consistency in Brooklyn, averaging 14.6 points and 6.0 assists in 29 games last season.
Schroder was acquired while his trade value wasn't necessarily high, however after an impressive Olympic performance with Germany, and a strong finish to the 2023-24 season, teams should eye Schroder if they are in need of a veteran point guard.
Schroder can be a veteran leader for the locker room, but by the trade deadline, Brooklyn should be looking to get more value out of him by shipping the German off to another team. The Nets could easily get solid value out of him through a young player or draft capital.
Cameron Johnson
After Johnson was dealt to Brooklyn at the 2022-23 deadline, he averaged 16.6 points in 25 games to close out the season. Last year, Johnson struggled to stay on the court for more than 60 games, and saw a slight dip in scoring.
The 28-year-old forward is still a valuable asset to many teams that need defensive depth. Johnson is a 3&D wing who shot 39.1% from deep last season, and has gone as far as the NBA Finals, showing deep playoff experience. He is one of two veterans the Nets should try to trade before the start of the season.
Dorian Finney-Smith
Perhaps the player Brooklyn could get the most value out of, Finney-Smith has been one of the league's most versatile defenders alongside Johnson. Able to guard one through five, the 31-year-old has shown great consistency on both sides of the floor, averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds last season.
The stats don't tell the whole story, as Finney-Smith may seem like the least-enticing player on this list. However, it's no coincidence that since being traded from the Dallas Mavericks at the 2022-23 deadline, they went 9-18 and missed the Play-In Tournament. The Mavericks were forced to not get offensive for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but rather get defensive role players to replace Finney-Smith.
With the Nets, he has shown the same prowess. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sacramento Kings could use the defensive depth of Finney-Smith.
