Trae Young Shares High Praise for Kyrie Irving

Trae Young and Kyrie Irving are two of the most skilled guards in the NBA, and despite playing for competing teams, they have a mutual love for each other.

After the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Atlanta Hawks, Young went on Twitter to share some love for Irving.

"Some don't even understand the type of dude he is," Young said in a video tweet of the two embracing. "Real ones do!"

For many of the younger players, the skillset Kyrie Irving has makes him greatly revered. He's one of the most iconic ball handlers they've ever seen, and this generation's Allen Iverson. Despite all of the negative headlines that Irving created during the season, other NBA players never lost their love for him. Many have called him one of the most genuine players in the league, and one of the most real.

The Brooklyn Nets are easily the best team in the NBA right now, and a huge part of that is owed to Kyrie Irving's play. The team is on a 10-game winning streak and looks absolutely unstoppable. What's more astonishing is that despite a 10-game winning streak, the team is still two games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed. Make no mistake, Brooklyn is still playing the best basketball in the league.

