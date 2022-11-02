Two NBA Legends Blast Kyrie Irving, Call Him an 'Idiot'

Every season since he's been with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving has caused distractions off the court. Whether it's been unexpected absences, his unwillingness to get vaccinated, or this most recent instance of sharing antisemitic content, Irving has made the news for reasons outside of basketball far too often.

The NBA on TNT crew spoke on this before Brooklyn's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, with Shaquille O'Neal saying he doesn't want to be answering for what Irving has done. Both O'Neal and his partner Charles Barkley referred to Irving as an "idiot" when speaking on the things he's done not just this season, but the last several seasons.

The Brooklyn Nets are not a good basketball team right now, and when that is combined with the off-court distractions they're facing between Kyrie Irving's controversy and their new head coaching search, they are in a bad spot. The organization is feeling this pressure, and while they are trying to reduce some of the outside noise, that is currently impossible.

There is a good chance this team will look very different next season, especially if Brooklyn is unable to turn this disastrous season around. After being swept during the first round of last year's playoffs, there was a sense that it was only up from there. Since then, things have gotten considerably worse in Brooklyn, and much of that is due to Kyrie Irving.

