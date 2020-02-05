Two Nets To Represent Brooklyn At This Year's All-Star Weekend in Chicago

NetsInsider
Although the Nets still have four games before this year’s All-Star Weekend, congrats are in order because the team has two players going to Chicago to represent Brooklyn in G Spencer Dinwiddie and F Joe Harris.

Both are participants in State Farm’s All-Star Saturday night. Dinwiddie will be competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and Harris will be competing in the Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest.


For both Nets it’s not only their second All-Star weekend that they’ll be participating in, but it also is familiar territory that they’ve achieved success in before. Dinwiddie won the skills challenge during the 2018 All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, which was cool for the Brooklyn guard, who is from Los Angeles.

Dinwiddie, who is having a great season, is averaging 21.3 PPG (career high), 6.4 APG and 3.3 RPG (career high). He’s stepped into the leadership role exceptionally this season as his 6x All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving has struggled to stay healthy this season, missing 29 games. Out of 49 games this whole season, Dinwiddie has started in 34 of those.

Harris won the 3-Point Contest at last year’s All-Star weekend in Charlotte, beating out Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield, so he’s now back to defend his trophy. He’s one of four Nets to compete in this contest in franchise history, and the first to do it multiple times.

The reigning 3-point champion is also fourth in franchise history in 3-pointers made (535). Lastly, he’s also the first in franchise history to make at least 150 3-point field goals in three consecutive seasons.

