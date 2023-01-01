WATCH: Kevin Durant's Incredibly Wholesome Interaction With Young Fan

While the NBA media sometimes likes to portray Kevin Durant as a bad guy, it's very clear that he's anything close to it. Durant had an incredibly wholesome interaction with a young fan when the Brooklyn Nets took on the Charlotte Hornets that'll bring a smile to your face.

The little girl had a sign that read "KD is my goat pick, sorry MJ I'm only 12." When Durant saw the sign, it brought a smile to his face as he looked at the girl in acknowledgment. The moment that the little girl saw Durant acknowledge her, she folded the sign up with a huge smile on her face.

Moments like these are where you can see a player's true character. How they interact with fans if they acknowledge fans, and how they make fans feel. It's not fair to paint Kevin Durant as a specific typecast just because he likes to troll and battle people on Twitter.

For Durant, what made the moment even sweeter was the fact that the Brooklyn Nets got the win over Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets. The Nets have now won 11 games straight, are playing the best basketball in the NBA, and are only two games behind the first-seeded Boston Celtics. Up next for the Nets is the San Antonio Spurs, another game they should be favored to win.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back