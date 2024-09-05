What Approach Should Jordi Fernandez Take With the Nets in Year One?
In his first year as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Jordi Fernandez has a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on the team. The Nets are rebuilding, and are projected to be one of, if not the worst team in the NBA, which means there isn't much pressure to win. Here are several strategies he can employ to improve the Nets this season, or in the long term:
Emphasize A Quick Offense
Fernández’s experience on the Sacramento Kings coaching staff, where he helped lead the team to a division title, highlights his ability to build strong offensive units. By focusing on getting their young players out in transition and getting quick looks with fresh legs, the Nets could see development within their young core. Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney highlight just a few of Brooklyn's young players who can make an impact and run in transition.
Player Development
The Nets have a mix of young talent and experienced players. Fernández’s background in player development, including his time with the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be invaluable. By tailoring development programs to individual players, he can help them reach their full potential. Remember, this team is rebuilding, so winning isn't necessarily the top priority this season. Developing the youth is the most important thing.
Chemistry
The 2018-19 Nets under head coach Kenny Atkinson were so fun because they played with toughness and had chemistry on both sides of the ball. A team projected to be at the bottom of the standings, Brooklyn wowed the NBA by making the playoffs, and while this year's Nets team isn't expected to do so, they can still make the season fun and exciting with great chemistry.
It starts with the dynamic between the youth and veterans. While some vets are expected to get traded sooner rather than later, guys like Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cameron Johnson should mentor and find chemistry with the young core.
