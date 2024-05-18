What Can Cam Thomas Become With the Brooklyn Nets?
This past season, Cam Thomas emerged as a beacon of hope for the Brooklyn Nets as they went into a rebuild. The LSU product became a flashy scorer, leading the Nets in points per game with 22.5, as well as field goals attempted with 18.0.
It was a big step for Thomas, as his production increased with his minutes, showing how good he really is, and how buried he was in the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era. CT went from 16.6 minutes per game in the 2022-23 season to 31.4 in 2023-24.
With that, his scoring more than doubled. With such an impressive third season under his belt, fans can't help but wonder what Thomas could become if Brooklyn not only keeps him but develops him with more opportunities.
Take a look at Thomas's shot chart from this past season. You'll notice that the 6'3" guard shoots efficiently from specific spots on all parts of the court. There isn't necessarily a trend with his efficiency, compared to the league average.
There are plenty of areas on both sides of the court where he's a knockdown shooter, but areas on both sides where he shoots under 33%. The only spots on both the left and right sides where he's a laser are the corners, shooting above the league average.
You'll also notice that the mid-range isn't dead for Thomas like it is for other players. CT is very efficient just inside the top of the key, the deep left corner, and the right corner along the baseline. Those shots, usually coming off of the dribble, show that Thomas gets into the right space to take high-percentage jumpers.
In terms of things to develop, Nets fans who watch Thomas play know that he isn't exactly a distributor, even as a guard. He averaged 2.9 assists and 3.2 isolation possessions per game, the most of any Net. In Jordi Fernadez's selfless, fast-paced offense, CT will need to be able to move the ball a bit more to turn possessions into winning plays.
So here are the key takeaways from Cam Thomas's game at this point in his career:
- An elite midrange scorer
- Great handles
- Loves to isolate defenders
- Isn't much of a passer
All things considered, this gives off the vibe of a young Kobe Bryant. However, that claim doesn't sit right, given that the Nets aren't a playoff team right now and it's extremely hard to reach the levels of the Black Mamba.
I think a fair comparison for CT right now is Lou Williams, given his ability to score from anywhere at his height. Williams was a great isolation scorer in prime, taking the Clippers to the playoffs in his best season. Thomas has similar scoring abilities, but of course, at 22 years old, can become an even better player. It's not a stretch to say that he can develop into a multi-time All-Star given the right situation.
