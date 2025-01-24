What Happens if the Nets Don't Trade Cameron Johnson?
The Brooklyn Nets have been keen on moving their veterans this season, finally ramping up the long-awaited rebuild that fans waited for this past offseason. The three big veterans that were expected to be traded were Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cameron Johnson.
Schroder and Finney-Smith have already been moved, yet Johnson, the most productive of the three, remains on the roster. Averaging 19.4 points per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three, he's helped the Nets win games, which could negatively affect the team's draft position this year. Many have been calling for his departure, and Brooklyn is expected to move him before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
However, the Nets' steep asking price for Johnson is what could prevent linked teams from pulling the trigger on a deal. Brooklyn reportedly wants multiple first-round picks for Johnson, and although the 28-year-old is having a career year, organizations may be hesitant due to the idea that he wouldn't have that same production playing behind multiple stars.
Teams the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Cleveland Cavaliers, who have shown interest in the forward, have players that Johnson would play behind as a role player. With an asking price that high, it could be tough for Brooklyn to negotiate a deal.
The recent stalling in a deal has begged the question, what happens if Johnson isn't moved before Feb. 6? If a deal isn't reached within that frame, the Nets being forced to keep Johnson would set the team back amid a smooth start to the rebuild.
Brooklyn already has a lucrative stash of draft picks and some young talent for the future, but it's expected to have even after a Johnson. This would give them one of the brightest futures in the league. Failure to trade the veteran would keep the Nets from getting even more assets.
The Nets have two options if Johnson isn't traded. The first is Brooklyn having Johnson come off the bench for the rest of the season in favor the younger players.
The second option is continuing to start Johnson and build his trade value for the offseason. He still has two more seasons left on his contract, so the Nets could be in no rush to trade him.
