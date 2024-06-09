What if the Nets Have a Quiet Summer?
A new head coach for the Brooklyn Nets was found in Jordi Fernandez. Mikal Bridges has been deemed untouchable by the organization. All that remains is to acquire an established superstar to pair alongside the Nets' franchise cornerstone, right?
Not necessarily. The organization has been down this road twice, and both times have ended in almost immediate backfire. Whether it be in 2013 or 2021, the organization's attempts to assemble a star-studded lineup have massively fallen short of expectations. Would a quiet summer, full of player development, obtaining young assets and role-players really be so quiet? Maybe this is what the ever-underachieving franchise needs.
Brooklyn can still have a successful offseason just because of how it began. Fernandez seems to be the right man to lead the Nets into a new era, just based on what he has said to the media. Keeping Bridges is a massive win too, due to the uber potential the 27-year-old possesses. The final piece to the Nets' summer puzzle is to not get too greedy. They now have a solid foundation in place. There's no need to muck things up due to crumbling under the pressure to "win now."
Brooklyn doesn't need to trade back into the first round. Now, if a prospect like Nikola Topic is drastically falling come draft night, by all means, take the swing for him. If not, trading into the second round and snagging an undervalued project with hopes of developing said project into an elite role-player would be considered a huge win.
Come free-agency, they don't need to go get Paul George, DeMar DeRozan or Klay Thompson. "Settling" for Kyle Anderson or even reuniting with Bruce Brown would not be needle-movers, but represent a step in the right direction.
The time for a splash will come, but has not come yet. These things take time, and as long as fans and staff alike are patient, the Nets will reap the benefits of doing things the right way.
