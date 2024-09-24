What Should Nets Target in Potential Trades?
The Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, which officially kickstarted the franchise's rebuild.
They were in a state of purgatory with Bridges and couldn't fully commit to a rebuild, but after re-acquiring control of their next two first-round picks, the Nets agreed to let go of Bridges and embrace their current situation.
Now, it's time for players like Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith to be dealt, but how much should the Nets ask for in return?
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz sets his price.
"Getting at least a late first-round pick in 2025 or future first for both Johnson and Finney-Smith should be a minimum return, as the former brings elite outside shooting with the latter giving a contender two-way production," Swartz writes.
Both Johnson and Finney-Smith have multiple years left on their current deals, which means they shouldn't come cheap. Whether or not teams want to pay that kind of price is a different story, but the Nets shouldn't just trade their players just to trade them.
Nets general manager Sean Marks has to be patient when it comes to their future and get as much value as possible for their more desirable players.
The Nets do run the risk of their players seeing their value tank, but that doesn't mean a trade has to happen as soon as an offer is made.
