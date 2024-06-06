What Stars Could the Nets Realistically Lure to Brooklyn?
Sorry Houston Rockets, you will not be acquiring Mikal Bridges services this off-season. The Brooklyn Nets have made that clear.
Per Kurt Helin, "the Nets have been consistent in saying they are hoping to use Bridges as a lure to bring another star to Brooklyn and build from there," he said. "They are not trading him for the No. 3 pick in this draft. Nice try, though, Houston.”
So that door can now officially be shut. Bridges isn't going anywhere. But, lure another star to Brooklyn? Even if a well-established talent would want to team up with the 27-year-old, Brooklyn's options would be limited. The upcoming fee-agent class is not full of star talent, sans Paul George, who has a player-option. DeMar DeRozan isn't the needle-mover the organization is searching for, and Klay Thompson is past his days of being a true difference-maker.
That leaves either George, or a trade as the only two avenues of finding Bridges a real running mate, which Brooklyn does not have the best track record with. The Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett trade was a disaster. The James Harden trade looks worse and worse with each coming draft lottery. Can the Nets really afford to try this same trick yet again? Also, as high of a ceiling as Bridges has, he hasn't quite hit the level of "recruiter" just yet. Maybe in a year or two, he will have secured an all-star appearance or some other award, but at the moment he alone is not enough to sway players to join Brooklyn over other ready-made contenders.
For now, the Nets need to stay put. Develop your young talent. The instant gratification must stop. Dynasties aren't built in a day, yet Brooklyn always seems so hell-bent on trying to speed up the process. As long as that continues, fans will be forced to watch is disdain as successful teams full of former Nets' blunders battle for championship glory.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.