What to Expect From Brooklyn Nets Star Cam Thomas This Season
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas made a name for himself last season. The 22-year-old became a star in Brooklyn, averaging 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He took advantage of a new opportunity after seeing his minutes nearly double, and comes into the 2024-25 season with big expectations.
Thomas, despite his age, is one of the longest-tenured players on the team, second only to Nicolas Claxton. As he enters his fourth year in the NBA, he aims to step into a leadership role. In a Q&A with HoopsHype, Thomas made it clear he doesn't want the Nets to label this situation a rebuild, as he wants to be the leader of a team trying to compete and win.
The Nets already have solid veteran leadership in Dennis Schroder and Bojan Bogdanovic, among others. Still, Thomas is the best player on this roster and warrants not just an on-court role, but a locker-room presence as well. He can be a voice for the young Nets as they start over.
In terms of production, with Mikal Bridges out of the picture, Thomas can get even more looks to score. Expect his stats to go up, even his rebounding and assist numbers. Head coach Jordi Fernandez emphasizes player development, quick pace, and team success over all else, so we could see Thomas take on more responsibilities to distribute the ball, rather than being a pure scorer.
While Thomas acknowledged the possibility of a contract extension in his Q&A, he remains focused on his game. Brooklyn picked up his team option for the second straight season, with Thomas being a restricted free agent next summer unless the Nets give him an extension.
There isn't any pressure for Thomas to get the Nets to the postseason, as they made it clear that the Bridges trade signaled a retooling of the roster. They get to start over, and Thomas is at the helm.
