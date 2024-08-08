What to Expect from Nets' Frontcourt Duo Nicolas Claxton and Noah Clowney
As the Brooklyn Nets gear up for the 2024-25 NBA season, the pairing of Nicolas Claxton and Noah Clowney in the frontcourt is generating excitement. Claxton, a seasoned center, recently signed a four-year, $97 million contract, while Clowney, a promising young forward, had an impressive NBA Summer League.
Claxton has established himself as one of the best pant presences in the league. Last season, he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. His defensive prowess and ability to protect the rim make him a crucial anchor for the Nets’ defense. Claxton’s experience and leadership will be invaluable for Clowney, who is entering his second season.
Clowney, on the other hand, is known for his versatility and floor-spacing ability. In limited appearances last season, he showed flashes of his potential, averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, but had an impressive NBA Summer League in which he averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Clowney’s ability to stretch the floor with his shooting at 36.4% from deep will complement Claxton’s inside game. His three-point shooting and mobility allow him to play both forward and center positions, providing the Nets with flexibility in their lineups.
The synergy between Claxton and Clowney was evident in their limited time together on the court last season. In a notable game against the Toronto Raptors, the duo combined for 24 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and 12 blocks. This performance highlighted their potential to dominate both ends of the floor.
Claxton’s role as a mentor will be crucial for Clowney’s development. Claxton’s experience in navigating the rigors of the NBA will provide Clowney with valuable insights and guidance. Their complementary play styles—Claxton’s rim protection and paint presence, paired with Clowney’s shooting and versatility—create a balanced and dynamic frontcourt duo.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.