What Will the Brooklyn Nets Do With Bojan Bogdanovic?
With the preseason concluded, the Brooklyn Nets have begun setting their final roster ahead of Oct. 23's season-opener against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
After months of speculation regarding his future, veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic appears to be safe from a potential departure. The 35-year-old landed in Brooklyn as part of July's Mikal Bridges deal and has been rehabbing from surgeries on his left wrist and hip since his arrival.
Earlier this month, head coach Jordi Fernandez offered Brian Lewis of the New York Post an update on Bogdanovic's process.
“He’s doing great. We’re very happy with how the process is going,” he said. “He’s been around the team, because I think it’s very important that he builds the relationship. He works, everybody sees him around."
Given the Nets' lack of veteran presence, retaining Bogdanovic would be extremely valuable to the development of Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams. That mentorship comes with a sacrifice, though, as he does carry a $19 million price tag while still having plenty left in the tank.
Rival teams within reach of an NBA title will likely covet Bogdanovic's services as a depth addition, assuming he's healthy. That assumption forces general manager Sean Marks to decide on the veteran's future, creating an intriguing storyline to follow up until February's trade deadline.
Does Bogdanovic's impact on the less-experienced members of Brooklyn's roster outweigh what a potential trade return could look like? Regardless of Marks' choice, the situation appears to be a win-win for the rebuilding Nets.
