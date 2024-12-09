What Will the Brooklyn Nets do with Bojan Bogdanovic?
The year is 2017. Amid their worst season since the 2009-10 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets dealt a 28-year-old Bojan Bogdanovic to the Washington Wizards for Andrew Nicholson, Marcus Thornton and a protected first-round pick.
Nearly seven years later, Bogdanovic has carved out a significant role as a reliable scorer contributing to playoff runs with the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.
But this summer witnessed a homecoming for the 35-year-old, who found himself back in Brooklyn thanks to July's Mikal Bridges trade.
He's yet to appear in his second stint with the franchise that drafted him due to wrist and foot surgeries undergone in April. Given the Nets' commitment to a complete rebuild ahead of the 2024-25 season, he may never again suit up in the black and white.
Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World recently listed Bogdanovic as a potential fit with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Head Coach Jason Kidd's superstar duo.
"He’s a proven scorer who can knock down shots and create his own looks, something the Mavs could definitely use," Leiva wrote. "Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are doing the heavy lifting on offense, but adding Bojan would give them a legit third-scoring option, especially when the game slows down."
The Mavericks added Klay Thompson in the offseason in hopes of fulfilling that third option Leiva points to, but injuries and inconsistent play have prevented the desires from developing into a reality.
Seeing Brooklyn and Dallas come together as trade partners again makes sense, especially when taking into consideration how Irving landed alongside Doncic.
The fit is there. It's up to General Manager Sean Marks whether the move is made or not.
