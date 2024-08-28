What Will Ziaire Williams Bring to Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets knew they were getting a player with untapped potential in Ziaire Williams when they traded for him in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the offseason.
Williams, who turns 23 this month, gets a fresh start with a new team after three up-and-down years with the Grizzlies.
Now, Williams is expected to see a decent amount of playing time for a rebuilding Nets team, where he'll be able to bring a lot to the table.
"Definitely versatility on the defensive end, starting off switching one through four, guarding guards, guarding forwards," Williams said via HoopsHype writer Cyro Asseo de Choch. "On the offensive end, pushing the pace, being a lob threat, shooting threes, cutting. I feel I could be really like a Swiss army knife, just being used in different areas. And for me personally, I just love to be on the court, man. The coach could put me in any position, and as long as I’m on the court and helping my team in a positive way, I’m a happy man."
Williams averaged 8.2 points per game last season, but that number could grow if he gets his efficiency up. And with a potentially bigger role in the offense, Williams could prove to many why he was a top 10 pick coming into the league.
