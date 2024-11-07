When Should the Nets Trade Their Top Veterans?
The Brooklyn Nets are off to a solid start at 4-4, surprising most of the NBA world. A team expected to be in the hunt for a top draft pick, the 2024-25 season has started with Brooklyn getting some convincing wins against good teams.
The team played impressive basketball under first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez. He seems to be bringing out the best in his roster, as the Nets are playing with chemistry, tenacity, and enthusiasm. It brings flashbacks to that magical 2018-19 playoff team.
With that being said, there is no telling how long the Nets can stay afloat. The offensive surge has been led by not only Cam Thomas but three of Brooklyn's top veterans. Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith have been very effective on both sides of the floor.
These three players were all expected to be traded before or at the start of the season following the Mikal Bridges-New York Knicks trade. Given that, there's no guarantee the Nets will stay this competitive.
So when should they trade their veterans, if at all?
If Brooklyn is in position for a top-10 seed by the trade deadline, it would be wise to keep the core together and try to win for the rest of the season. However, even with this .500 start, it's likely the team will start to slow down. In that case, it would be wise for GM Sean Marks to wait until or right before the trade deadline to trade the veterans.
Schroder, Johnson, and Finney-Smith have combined to average 47.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 12.0 assists through eight games. They have proven to be some of the top veterans in the NBA, and while trading them now would bring back insane value, that's unrealistic.
Marks should hold off on trading these guys for two reasons: the first being that Fernandez is having the Nets play great basketball right now. The second is that as the trade deadline approaches, teams that need role players and depth would be willing to give up more with high pressure to get a deal done. If Brooklyn's players can keep this up, teams will pay a hefty price.
