Where Does Nic Claxton Rank Amongst Other Centers in the NBA?
Nic Claxton is easily a top 10 player in his position for NBA players 25 or under.
After signing a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets to stay for four more years, Claxton will be discovering some more of his untapped potential as a Net. With that being said, let's take a deep dive into where Claxton ranks with other players in the NBA.
Amongst centers in the league, Claxton ranks 24th in the league for points according to ESPN's John Hollinger who sorted the NBA's statistical leaders by every statistical category.
In addition, as per NBA.com, Claxton ranks 13th in the league for defensive rebounds with 7.1 defensive rebounds per game, 16th for offensive rebounds with 2.8 offensive rebounds per game, and eighth for blocks with 2.1 blocks per game. These are the traditional and essential statistical categories that every center in the NBA should aim to strive high in and the Nets big man is approaching his peak for them.
As for 3-point shooting, be prepared for rookies like Alex Sarr to surpass Claxton right out of the gates, whether it's the accuracy when shooting the three or attempts. Last season, rookies like Victor Wembanyama showed off their deep range by shooting shots close to the logo.
