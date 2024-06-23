Where Things Stand in the Atlantic Division with Brooklyn Nets
The Atlantic Division has arguably been the most competitive division in the NBA for the past couple of years. The teams that make up the Atlantic include the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and of course the Brooklyn Nets. The Atlantic Division has produced an NBA Champion twice since 2019. From a consistency standpoint, in the 2022-23 campain every team in the division finished above .500 on the year.
The Celtics have the most Atlantic Division titles with 26, along with 18 championships after the recent one. The Knicks, 76ers, and Raptors have each won one NBA championship, too. A notable franchise-altering trade that changed everything for the Raptors was acquiring Kawhi Leonard during the 2018 offseason. The signing immediately made Toronto a juggernaut as they went on to win a championship in Leonard's lone season there. The two-time champion would win his second Finals MVP in that campaign before leaving for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019 offseason.
Last season Brooklyn finished 15 games behind third place in the Atlantic Divisio, right behind the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Philadelphia did have the 2022-23 MVP, Joel Embiid. It'll be exciting to see how things shake up in this division going into the 2025 postseason.
