Who Has Stood Out For The Nets This Season?
The NBA season has finally hit the midway point as All-Star Weekend is upon us, which allows for the dissection of player's performances throughout the first half of the campaign.
The Nets went into the season as massive underdogs but have prevailed to be one of the more promising stories in the Eastern Conference, sitting only two and a half games outside of the Play-In tournament.
While some of this success can be put down to the work from Jordi Fernandez and the rest of the Nets' coaching staff, a lot of it comes down to the efforts put on by the players, some of whom have gone above and beyond this season, but who are they?
Cameron Johnson
Cameron Johnson has stepped up this season following the departure of Mikal Bridges, who was traded to the New York Knicks in early July, with the former North Carolina star filling in for the scoring gap that was left.
Scoring hasn't been an issue for the 28-year-old as he is on track to average a career-high 19 points per game on an extremely efficient 48 percent from the field.
This has come in handy throughout the season with the absence of Cam Thomas, who has been out injured across two majors stints this year, which left the Nets with a 24 point hole to fill.
Tosan Evbuomwan
Last season wasn’t the easiest campaign to start out your NBA career for Tosan Evbuomwan, having not found a whole lot of game time on both the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons.
It appeared that it would be another season being bounced around the league for the 23-year-old as he was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers in late October, but that would change when the Nets signed him in early January.
Since that point Evbuomwan has found a home in the Barclays Center, appearing in 20 points, averaging nine points and four rebounds.
Given that he’s had the ability to cover for players who have been injured, while doing a good job at it, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see him make a home for himself with the Nets down the line.
Noah Clowney
Yet another second-year player who has really shown off this season has been Noah Clowney, who has accepted a much bigger role in Brooklyn's system, starting in nearly half of his overall games.
Across his 37 matches, the former Alabama star has nearly doubled his average points per game, seeing it rise to nine points, improving his performance from beyond the arch, draining two attempts per game.
One of the things that has made this rise a bit more impressive is that he has to do it while sharing the spot with several players including the aforementioned Johnson, as well as Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson, amongst others.
All of these players have gotten off to a hot start throughout the first half of the season, and will certainly be something to watch as the remaining 28 games play out.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.