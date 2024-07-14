Why Have the Nets Not Traded Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith Yet?
It's clear that the Brooklyn Nets are entering a rebuild after dealing Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Now that they have a plethora of draft picks and young talent, it doesn't make sense for them to roster veterans Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, who are expected to be dealt next.
Rumors have gone around of Johnson and Finney-Smith in trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and other playoff teams. However, talks have stalled and no new reports have come out reflecting further negotiations. It begs speculation as to why they haven't been dealt yet.
Contract Situations
While both players are highly regarded for their defense, while still being able to play a role on offense, their contracts aren't exactly team-friendly. Finney-Smith is set to become a free agent after next season if he opts out of his $15.3 million salary for the 2025-26 season, which would result in any team trading for him now having to worry about him leaving the following summer.
As for Johnson, he's locked into his deal until 2027, however, he's also making nearly $69 million over the next three seasons, and considering how last season was a down year for Johnson, teams could be hesitant to trade for him.
With the NBA's implementation of the first and second aprons, teams could be hesitant to take on either player's salary if it puts them above $178.1 million. Salary, draft, and trade restrictions quite literally alter a team's roster for years to come if they go over that first apron.
Low Return For Brooklyn
The Nets could be reluctant to deal Johnson or Finney-Smith due to the low return in the trade market. Brooklyn reportedly received offers for DFS earlier in the year, and after turning it down, it would be a negative to take an offer less than what they were previously offered.
It's unlikely Brooklyn packages both players into a deal due to salaries, but doing so could bring back a huge package of draft picks and young players.
The Cavs have been a team rumored to deal for Johnson, but with a lack of draft picks, it wouldn't be smart for the Nets to make a trade with them unless the player or players they get back outweigh Johnson.
