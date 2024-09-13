Why Noah Clowney Could Be a Breakout Player for the Nets
Noah Clowney, the Brooklyn Nets’ promising young forward, is poised for a breakout season after showing flashes of potential last season, and a promising summer league. Drafted 21st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft after a one-and-done season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clowney has shown glimpses of his skill and upside.
Standing at 6-foot-10, Clowney possesses a unique blend of size, athleticism, and skill that makes him a versatile two-way player. His rookie season saw him split time between the NBA and the G League, where he averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.1 minutes over 23 games. While these numbers might not jump off the page, they reflect a player who is still developing and adjusting to the professional level.
One of the key reasons Clowney could break out this season is the opportunity for increased playing time. With the Nets in a rebuilding phase and potential roster changes on the horizon, Clowney is likely to see more minutes on the court. The departure of Mikal Bridges and potentially other players could open up significant frontcourt minutes for Clowney, allowing him to showcase his abilities on a larger stage.
Clowney’s skill set is well-suited for the modern NBA. He has shown flashes of being a reliable rim protector and a versatile defender, capable of guarding multiple positions. Offensively, his ability to stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting is a valuable asset. Although he was inconsistent from beyond the arc as a rookie, he has the potential to become a 40% three-point shooter early in his career.
In the final stretch of the 2023-24 season, Clowney demonstrated his potential by averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game over six games. This performance indicates that he can be a significant contributor when given the opportunity.
With his combination of size, skill, and opportunity, Noah Clowney is well-positioned to be a breakout player for the Brooklyn Nets this season. His development will be crucial for the Nets as they look to build a team through their young core.
