Why the Brooklyn Nets Should Bring Back Lonnie Walker IV
Brooklyn Nets free agent Lonnie Walker IV is still unsigned as training camp nears. The 25-year-old shooting guard was a veteran presence in Brooklyn, being a spark plug off the bench. The Nets should seriously consider bringing back the former first-round pick if he remains unsigned.
Walker was a consistent contributor for the Nets during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes per game. Walker also shot an impressive 38.4% from deep, proving to be a knockdown shooter.
Defensively, Walker's athleticism and hustle have made him a solid defender at 6-foot-4, as he can be a disruptor anywhere on the floor.
Beyond the numbers, Walker brings intangible qualities that can benefit the team. As a veteran with playoff experience throughout his six NBA seasons, he can provide valuable mentorship to younger players. His playoff experience with the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers has equipped him with insights into winning. For Brooklyn, this would have an influence on their developing core of Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, and Noah Clowney, among others.
Walker signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with Brooklyn last summer, and it's looking like he could get slightly more money on a new deal, but nothing too expensive. The Nets aren't worried about the salary cap given they just moved Mikal Bridges' contract, and hopefully plan on trading Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith as well. Walker could re-sign with Brooklyn on a cheap contract and it wouldn't take up much of their cap.
