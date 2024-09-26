Why the Nets Had the Best Offseason Leaguewide
It's rare for a franchise to trade away their best player and still pull off a masterful offseason showing, yet Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets did just that.
July's Mikal Bridges trade kicked off a new era in Brooklyn, leaving their old ways of chasing outside star talent behind. Bridges netted five first-round picks and one first-round pick swap from the New York Knicks in exchange for the versatile swingman, adding the massive haul to the king's ransom they received from the Phoenix Suns back in 2023.
Outside of the future assets, the Nets tabbed home run hire Jordi Fernandez as their next head coach. Before the 2023-24 season, a survey conducted by general managers around the league listed Fernandez as the best assistant coach in the NBA. The player development guru landed in Brooklyn at the perfect time amid the franchise's quest to assemble a promising young core.
Most importantly, Marks managed to re-acquire their first-rounders in 2025 and 2026 from the Houston Rockets. The move allows the Nets to attack their rebuild comfortably, knowing that if their consensus projection of finishing with the league's worst record comes to fruition, they will at least secure a top draft choice.
Having successfully rebuilt the roster from the ground up during his tenure, Marks' expertise is evident in each strategic move he makes. What was once a franchise aimlessly drifting has now transformed into a team poised for future success. With a clear vision and a solid foundation, the Nets aren't aiming for immediate victories, but are laying the groundwork for contention in the coming seasons.
