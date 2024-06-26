Would the Nets Be Interested in Re-Signing Ben Simmons?
The Brooklyn Nets will properly create a contender with young talent at the forefront of it all. Trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks yesterday got that message across smoothly after acquiring various first-round picks and making a separate trade with the Houston Rockets to acquire more draft selections.
With that being said, does this mean Ben Simmons returns as a Net once his contract is done after the 2024-25 campaign?
Before it's decision day for Simmons and the Nets, a full season with a new head coach in Jordi Fernandez will play a big part in that choice. Fernandez could restore the forward's All-Star form and if all goes well, you could bet on Simmons returning to the Nets after next season, but just a less expensive contract.
As primarily a facilitator and defender, Simmons can bring a different gear to a growing Nets team going down this direction of getting younger. Not only could he serve as a point guard in some lineups, but he can play at center at times, making it harder for teams all over the league to adapt and counter this strategy.
Simmons, along with the Nets primary starting center Nic Claxton, struggle at the free throw line. Down the stretch of close games, this makes it difficult to have both of them in the game at the same time. Choosing between one or the other to finish games can be more of an advantage than a disadvantage. It all depends on who is having the better game that day.
