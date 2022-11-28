Yuta Watanabe ruled out vs. Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets have reimaged Yuta Watanabe's right hamstring strain on Monday. Watanabe, who is dealing with a right hamstring strain, will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Wizards.

"He's still having some awareness in that hamstring," said Vaughn on Watanabe. "We will get him reimaged and see what it looks like compared to his last image, but he will not be available Wednesday. We'll check back and see what it looks like from there."

Although the Nets reimaged Watanabe's hamstring on Monday, no results have been turned in at the time of this writing. The Nets wing will miss six-straight contests (including Wednesday's game against the Wizards) with his right hamstring strain.

Watanabe currently leads the league in 3-Point shooting percentage with 57.1 percent (24-of-42). He is also leading the NBA in corner 3-Point field goal percentage (7-of-8 left shooting from the left corner and 9-of-13 shooting from the right corner).

Before suffering the right hamstring strain, he reached double-figures in a career-high four straight games. In that span, Watanabe averaged 14.5 points on 62.5 percent shooting from the field and an electric 60.0 percent from 3-Point territory to pair with 4.3 boards and 2.0 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.

Although Watanabe is ruled out for Wednesday against the Wizards, the team will allow Seth Curry to give it a go against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. This will mark the first time this season that the guard will play in both games of a back-to-back.

“We’ll be conscious of it. Haven’t been told by the performance team that he has a set number of minutes. I’ll touch base with him throughout the course of the game," said Vaughn on Curry's expected workload Monday night. "Hopefully he shoots the way he did last night and he can play those same minutes.”