Past Nets Trade Target May Soon be Available Again
Amid their ongoing quest to add high-upside talent, a past Brooklyn Nets target may soon be on the trade block again.
During ESPN's 2020 NBA Re-Draft, Brian Windhorst expressed that the Cleveland Cavaliers may once again make Isaac Okoro available.
"I think the Cavs are realizing that all the money is spent up there," he said. "Okoro has the option of taking his qualifying offer. I'm told the Cavs made a multi-year offer, whatever that's worth, so it's kind of a no-brainer they'd make a multi-year offer."
"I think there's only been a little bit of talking back-and-forth, I'm sure it will increase as we get closer to camp."
The Nets were unable to strike a deal the first time they contacted Cleveland about Okoro, but may be blessed with another opportunity. A possible trade between the two franchises would likely include some of Brooklyn's most sought-after veterans, specifically Dorian Finney-Smith.
Okoro landing with the Nets would echo the franchise's move for Ziaire Williams — a versatile forward, once taken in the lottery, with a high ceiling.
With just over a month until training camp officially begins, the clock is ticking. Brooklyn still sits over the allotted number allowed on their active roster, and moving their vets in an attempt to cut down while still adding a 23-year-old three-and-D piece will only further solidify the Nets' already bright future.
