Potential Brooklyn Nets Trade Partner's Assets Hold 'Negative Value'
The Los Angeles Lakers' interest in Dorian Finney-Smith is very real. His three-and-D capabilities fit perfectly with the Lakers' championship desires, but there is only one issue regarding a potential deal between L.A. and the Brooklyn Nets.
Analyzing the Lakers' roster top-to-bottom, there are only a select few pieces the historic franchise would be willing to deal. D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbuilt, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent are the only true options the Nets would have to choose from, and all carry "neutral to negative trade value across the league," per Jovan Buha of the Athletic.
Given the murky future of Los Angeles' star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it's highly unlikely they would leverage future first rounders in exchange for a player of Finney-Smith's stature.
Even if the Nets valued any of the four available role players higher than the rest of their rivals, there is no true fit for several of them. Vincent looked like a completely different player from his Miami Heat cinderella run in 2022-23, and struggles with injuries throughout last season. Russell has already succeeded in Brooklyn once, but at this point in his career he would only take away opportunites from the younger members of the roster. Hachimura and Vanderbuilt present the most intrigue, but if the Nets were to trade for another versatile wing, why not just keep Finney-Smith in the first place?
Ultimately, the two franchises just may not fit as trade partners.
