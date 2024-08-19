The Perfect Backcourt Mate For Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas
In a perfect world, the Brooklyn Nets are able to get all their young guys substantial minutes while maintaining one of the league's worst records next season. Now equipped with a king's ransom of draft capital thanks to the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns, the Nets have much flexibiity with what they decide their next splash move is.
Brooklyn landing a top-three selection in the 2025 NBA Draft will make the franchise an even more attractive landing spot for potential free agents than they already are. Ben Simmons' $40 million will be off the books following the 2024-25 campaign, paving the way to secure a true difference-maker at the point guard spot.
NBA Champion Jamal Murray, who yes, did struggle at in Olympic play, could fit seamlessly in Brooklyn. The showing in Paris will have no impact on this hypothetical move, because fans and executives alike know what Murray can bring to the table.
This all is assuming of course that Murray does not re-up in Denver. The cap room the Nets will find themselves with next summer, compounded with potentially Cooper Flagg or another top prospect and Cam Thomas? Not to mention Murray would be a star in New York, a far different atmosphere than he has spent his NBA tenure.
Thomas and Murray would cause nightmares for opposing defenses. The two would become a modern-day version of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum from their Portland days, albeit with a far better supporting cast.
