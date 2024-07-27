Why the Brooklyn Nets Should Trade Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson Immediately
It's been talked about the moment the Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, but there's seemingly no news of the organization trading veterans Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson. Immediately after Bridges was moved, fans expected the two veterans to be out of Brooklyn next. However, the noise surrounding a trade for either player has died down.
This is a problem for the Nets. Trading Bridges signaled the start of a rebuild, a plan Finney-Smith and Johnson don't fit. The two aren't necessarily old on the spectrum of an NBA career, but they aren't young pieces either. At this point in their careers, they can be valuable veteran talent on a contender or playoff team, which has garnered interest in the two from several teams.
The Nets have an abundance of draft picks to add more youth, but they also already have young pieces in Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, and Dariq Whitehead. Wilson and Clowney showed promise at the NBA Summer League, with Wilson taking home MVP honors. Finney-Smith and Johnson's spots don't align with Brooklyn's rebuild, and they also take minutes away from the youth.
Trading them would allow for the continued development of Wilson, Clowney, and Whitehead as they try to mesh in Jordi Fernandez's new system. The head coach emphasized development, unselfishness, and growth, all pointing to a rebuilding system.
The Nets should act swiftly. Trading Finney-Smith and Johnson now could enhance their chances of success in the future by accelerating their rebuilding process. Who knows where their value will stand if the teams wait to deal them. Time waits for no team, and the right moves today can shape their tomorrow.
