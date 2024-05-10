Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 3
If there's one player who hasn't quite looked like themselves in the second round of the playoffs, it's been Jamal Murray. Unfortunately for the Denver Nuggets, Murray has been listed on the injury report yet again for Game 3.
The Denver Nuggets have officially listed Jamal Murray as questionable with a left calf strain. Murray has been dealing with the calf strain since the Lakers series, but that didn't stop him from putting up 32 points on 45/50/100 shooting and a game-winner in Game 5.
Despite how good Jamal Murray's stats were against the Lakers in round one, they're a totally different story thus far against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In two games, Murray is averaging 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 28/25/100 shooting from the field. Jamal Murray is typically known as a playoff-riser, and right now is currently the worst he has ever played in the playoffs. Even during the 2018-19 season, Murray averaged 21.3 points on 43/33/90 shooting from the field.
Despite being injured, Game 3 is going to be a very make-or-break game for Jamal Murray. NBA critics typically remember how players by the last time they've been on the court, and Murray has to prove he's better than what he's shown throughout this Timberwolves series. It's a very unfortunate and unfair statement for someone who has proven as much as Jamal Murray has, but it's just the nature of the beast.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves tipoff for Game 3 at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.
