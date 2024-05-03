NBA Legend Reveals Message to Jalen Brunson
The 2024 NBA Playoffs have been a coming out party for many young stars, but no one has shined brighter than Jalen Brunson. Jalen has carried the Knicks to heights they haven't seen in years and defeated Joel Embiid in the process.
For his heroics, Brunson has earned the praise of NBA Legends across the league. Former Nuggets and Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony is among those. On the newest episode of Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the All-Star revealed the message he shared with Brunson during the series against the 76ers.
“Just close it out," Carmelo said to Brunson. "We get one in Philly, we closing it out…It’s simple. We get one in Philly, we closing it out. That was the message.”
Carmelo followed up his statement with some praise for the small guard, agreeing with Rudy Gay that Brunson is a very old-school guard.
"He don't waste dribbles, he's effective, he gets to his spots, he uses footwork, shot fakes, everything that you want n****s to do," Carmelo said. "
In the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Jalen Brunson averaged 35.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 43/30/78 shooting. Game after game, Brunson has found moments to take over and win games for the New York Knicks. In the absence of Julius Randle, the New York Knicks have been excellently lead by Jalen Brunson.
