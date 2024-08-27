10-Time NBA All-Star Makes Honest Statement on Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is amid a historic rookie season in the WNBA. There are countless stats that show Clark’s greatness, but perhaps none more than the rookie point guard averaging numbers that have never been posted before in league history.
Averaging 18.0 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, Clark is on pace to become the first WNBA player to ever post these averages for an entire season. Additionally, Clark just reached statistical totals that have never been posted in a WNBA season, doing so with 10 games remaining.
Via StatMamba on X: Clark is the first player in WNBA history to reach 520 points, 240 assists, and 81 made threes in a single season.
During a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, 10-time NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony shared his thoughts on Clark, saying she is already the real deal.
“She already is,” Anthony said when asked if Clark is going to go off in the second half of the WNBA season.
This is an accurate assessment from Anthony, as Clark has come out of the break averaging 23.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds to lead Indiana to a 3-1 record.
“She’s only a rookie,” Antony added. “She’s only a couple games in. She’s not even a full season in… She’s the real deal. Let’s not rush this journey. She’s the real deal.”
Not wanting people to rush into looking for Clark’s next evolution, Anthony wants people to appreciate what she is doing right now as a rookie. Amid a historic season, Clark is only going to get better as her career goes on.
