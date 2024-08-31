11-Year Veteran Attempting NBA Comeback Sends Out Viral Message
With very few NBA roster spots available around the league, remaining free agents have a difficult path to joining a team. This is especially the case for veteran players hoping for another opportunity, as teams often opt for roster flexibility or young prospects over veterans.
For 11-year NBA veteran Austin Rivers, he is one of those players hoping for another opportunity. Less vocal about this than other veteran free agents, Rivers has not said much about his desire to reenter the league, but different reports have suggested that is his goal.
Selected 10th overall in 2012, Rivers never became the star-level player he was projected to become, but he did put together a very solid career. Recently working out with five-time NBA All-Star John Wall, who is also hoping for another shot in the league, Rivers shared a message to the former Washington Wizards star on Instagram.
“Still got it more than most... but the politics can weigh heavy these days!! All good though, going to keep making this transition look EZPZ... blessed and highly favored! Always thankful. #mixtapegoats @johnwall we changed the culture broski…”
Rivers credited former professional basketball player Michael Ade Ojo (@bellikemike on Instagram and X) for the photos.
Wall reacted to RIvers’ post, writing, “Facts bra ‼️"
As Rivers alluded to, he and Wall are mixtape legends, and have arguably the two greatest high school tapes ever.
Wall and Rivers were teammates for one season on the Wizards, and both hope to land with an NBA team soon.
In his NBA career Rivers has played for the LA Clippers, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Wizards, and New York Knicks.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List