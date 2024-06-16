11x NBA All-Star Gets Honest on JJ Redick Becoming Lakers Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't picked their next head coach yet, but day-by-day they're narrowing their choices. From Ty Lue to Dan Hurley, it now seems like the team will pick JJ Redick as their next coach. It's a move that everyone in the NBA has an opinion about.
Former Lakers player and 11x NBA-All Star Carmelo Anthony spoke about JJ Redick's capability as a coach on an episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. In Anthony's eyes, Redick may be a smart choice because the Lakers may be getting young in the near future.
"I'm just saying you brought in Frank [Vogel], won a championship, get out, right," Anthony said. "Brought in Darvin Ham, get out. Dan Hurley is not playing that. I'm not taking that job. If I'm the Lakers then I'm going, okay, I don't know how much longer LeBron is going to be here…we got AD [Anthony Davis] to kind of build around….so if this is the overall, the big picture, why not go get somebody like a JJ Redick who's young that can rebuild – you’re going to be in rebuild mode…the standards in LA are so high that I don't even think they know…who to put in that seat."
While most seem to doubt JJ Redick's ability to coach the Lakers since he's never coached in his life, Anthony believes he's a smart man. The nuance will be coaching arguably the smartest player ever in LeBron James.
“I think JJ is a very smart man. I think he's a very– when it comes to sports, he knows his shit," Anthony said. "How does that translate to a coach? It sounds easy, but when you’re playing, when you’re coaching arguably the best player in the world. It's funny because I think I know LeBron in a very good way…I do believe that he's saying, yo, do what y'all got to do.”
It remains to be seen who the Lakers pick as their next head coach in this never-ending saga, but it looks like it's finally coming to a close with JJ Redick.