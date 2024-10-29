12 Players Listed on Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
After a thrilling overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors, the Denver Nuggets must immediately suit back up again against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
The Nuggets have four players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, DaRon Holmes II, PJ Hall, and Spencer Jones. Jamal Murray is probable with a right ankle sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out on a G League two-way.
The Brooklyn Nets have eight players listed on their injury report: Ben Simmons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaylen Martin, Tyrese Martin, Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford, Dariq Whitehead, and Cui Yongxi. Ben Simmons is out with lower back injury management, Bojan Bogdanovic is out with left foot injury recovery, Jaylen Martin is questionable with a G League two-way, Tyrese Martin is questionable with a G League two-way, Day'Ron Sharpe is out with a left hamstring strain, Trendon Watford is out with a left hamstring strain, Draiq Whitehead is questionable with a G League assignment, and Cui Yongxi is questionable with a G League two-way.
Last season, the Denver Nuggets swept the Brooklyn Nets in the regular season series 2-0. Denver is currently on a three-game winning streak, and won five of the last six games against thte Nets.
The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List