Inside The Nuggets

12 Players Listed on Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nuggets and Nets have a combined 12 players listed on the injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a thrilling overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors, the Denver Nuggets must immediately suit back up again against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

The Nuggets have four players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, DaRon Holmes II, PJ Hall, and Spencer Jones. Jamal Murray is probable with a right ankle sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out on a G League two-way.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) fight for a loose ball during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets have eight players listed on their injury report: Ben Simmons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaylen Martin, Tyrese Martin, Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford, Dariq Whitehead, and Cui Yongxi. Ben Simmons is out with lower back injury management, Bojan Bogdanovic is out with left foot injury recovery, Jaylen Martin is questionable with a G League two-way, Tyrese Martin is questionable with a G League two-way, Day'Ron Sharpe is out with a left hamstring strain, Trendon Watford is out with a left hamstring strain, Draiq Whitehead is questionable with a G League assignment, and Cui Yongxi is questionable with a G League two-way.

Last season, the Denver Nuggets swept the Brooklyn Nets in the regular season series 2-0. Denver is currently on a three-game winning streak, and won five of the last six games against thte Nets.

The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News