17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Victor Wembanyama Statement
Even though Victor Wembanyama is only in his second year in the NBA, he's become a favorite among many of his peers in the league. Longtime veterans like DeAndre Jordan all agree that Wembanyama has an incredibly high ceiling.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, Jordan had some very high praise for Wembanyama.
"He's somebody who you can't really scout for," Jordan said. "I think I mean he's an Avatar, he's extremely skilled, he can shoot the basketball, he can handle it, and he literally can alter or block any shot that comes into the paint. I think he's gonna be very good for a long time.
Jordan believes that pairing Wembanyama with Chris Paul will unlock a different level to the 20-year-old's game. If there's one thing that Paul is known for, it's pushing a player to his limits - something that DeAndre Jordan knows firsthand.
"I think that playing with a guy like Chris who can help him become more of a student of the game and break things down and just be a little more two steps ahead," Jordan said. "That's gonna help him a lot. I think Chris, he's gonna talk and he's gonna let you know everything about the game, and I think that's gonna be great for him and the rest of that team."
At only 20 years old, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals on 48/34/87 shooting from the field. He hasn't experienced a sophomore slump and is only looking better and better.
