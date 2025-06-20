17-Year NBA Veteran’s Seven-Word Reaction to Pascal Siakam Dunk in Game 6
After the Oklahoma City Thunder made a statement in Game 5 to go up 3-2 and come just one win away from winning a championship, the Indiana Pacers knew they had to come out firing in Game 6. Despite All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton dealing with an injury heading into Thursday's game, the Pacers shocked the NBA with their backs against the wall.
The Pacers trailed the Thunder by as many as eight early in the first quarter, but since then, it has been all Indiana. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 36-17 in the second quarter to take a 22-point lead heading into halftime, but no basket was as loud as a poster dunk from Pascal Siakam.
On a fastbreak, Haliburton threw a sweet look-away pass to Siakam, who was met at the rim by Thunder star Jalen Williams on a dunk attempt. However, Williams was not able to stop the Pacers' All-Star forward, and Siakam threw down the dunk of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
17-year NBA veteran and former Denver Nuggets forward Richard Jefferson was on the call, and he delivered an incredible seven-word line on Siakam's poster dunk.
"Don't call the medic, call the morgue," Jefferson said after Siakam put Williams on a poster.
Siakam then followed up the poster dunk with a buzzer-beating mid-range shot to give the Pacers their 22-point lead heading into the break, as they look to help the team live another day and force a Game 7.
If the Pacers hold on to beat the Thunder on Thursday night, the two teams will meet for Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.