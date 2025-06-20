Inside The Nuggets

17-Year NBA Veteran’s Seven-Word Reaction to Pascal Siakam Dunk in Game 6

Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam threw down a poster dunk over OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
After the Oklahoma City Thunder made a statement in Game 5 to go up 3-2 and come just one win away from winning a championship, the Indiana Pacers knew they had to come out firing in Game 6. Despite All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton dealing with an injury heading into Thursday's game, the Pacers shocked the NBA with their backs against the wall.

The Pacers trailed the Thunder by as many as eight early in the first quarter, but since then, it has been all Indiana. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 36-17 in the second quarter to take a 22-point lead heading into halftime, but no basket was as loud as a poster dunk from Pascal Siakam.

On a fastbreak, Haliburton threw a sweet look-away pass to Siakam, who was met at the rim by Thunder star Jalen Williams on a dunk attempt. However, Williams was not able to stop the Pacers' All-Star forward, and Siakam threw down the dunk of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

17-year NBA veteran and former Denver Nuggets forward Richard Jefferson was on the call, and he delivered an incredible seven-word line on Siakam's poster dunk.

"Don't call the medic, call the morgue," Jefferson said after Siakam put Williams on a poster.

Siakam then followed up the poster dunk with a buzzer-beating mid-range shot to give the Pacers their 22-point lead heading into the break, as they look to help the team live another day and force a Game 7.

If the Pacers hold on to beat the Thunder on Thursday night, the two teams will meet for Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

