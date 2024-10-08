Inside The Nuggets

$215M NBA Star Floated as Possible Nuggets Trade Target

The Denver Nuggets may need to upgrade their roster via trade.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Media Day.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Media Day. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have lost some key pieces since their NBA championship in 2023. Versatile guard Bruce Brown departed in free agency that summer, and sharpshooting wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did the same this offseason.

While Denver is still considered one of the NBA’s best teams, they may find themselves looking for additional upgrades at the trade deadline. With the reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are under even more pressure to stay firmly in contention.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes named his top-three trade targets for every NBA team. His suggestion for the Nuggets is an interesting one.

Nikola Jokic and Zach LaVine
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends onChicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Floating Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as a possible Nuggets trade target, Hughes stated the $215M two-time All-Star could be an option if Denver looks to move Michael Porter Jr. and his large contract.

“If Denver wants to do anything consequential, its best option may be moving Michael Porter Jr. and his $35.9 million salary (plus two more years after this one at an average annual value of just under $40 million),” Hughes wrote. 

On the LaVine angle, Hughes added, “LaVine makes about $7 million more than MPJ this coming season, so Denver would have to find some other way to trim salary ahead of this hypothetical deal—perhaps by dumping Nnaji on a rebuilder with a pick swap attached."

LaVine is a more proven scorer than Porter Jr., but his career 38.2 percent clip from deep is not quite where Porter’s 41.0 percent mark is. While both are great shooters, Porter’s accuracy from beyond the arc has been a perfect fit alongside Jokic. 

Also three years younger than LaVine, Porter is seemingly a player Denver remains committed to.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News