$215M NBA Star Floated as Possible Nuggets Trade Target
The Denver Nuggets have lost some key pieces since their NBA championship in 2023. Versatile guard Bruce Brown departed in free agency that summer, and sharpshooting wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did the same this offseason.
While Denver is still considered one of the NBA’s best teams, they may find themselves looking for additional upgrades at the trade deadline. With the reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are under even more pressure to stay firmly in contention.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes named his top-three trade targets for every NBA team. His suggestion for the Nuggets is an interesting one.
Floating Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as a possible Nuggets trade target, Hughes stated the $215M two-time All-Star could be an option if Denver looks to move Michael Porter Jr. and his large contract.
“If Denver wants to do anything consequential, its best option may be moving Michael Porter Jr. and his $35.9 million salary (plus two more years after this one at an average annual value of just under $40 million),” Hughes wrote.
On the LaVine angle, Hughes added, “LaVine makes about $7 million more than MPJ this coming season, so Denver would have to find some other way to trim salary ahead of this hypothetical deal—perhaps by dumping Nnaji on a rebuilder with a pick swap attached."
LaVine is a more proven scorer than Porter Jr., but his career 38.2 percent clip from deep is not quite where Porter’s 41.0 percent mark is. While both are great shooters, Porter’s accuracy from beyond the arc has been a perfect fit alongside Jokic.
Also three years younger than LaVine, Porter is seemingly a player Denver remains committed to.
