2X NBA All-Star Reacts to Kevin Durant Trade to Rockets

Grant Mona

Feb 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes finally concluded as the Houston Rockets traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for the 15-time All-Star.

One of the Texas teams, between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, was favored to land Durant because of the young assets and draft capital both teams possess. It was Houston, not San Antonio that landed Durant, in a blockbuster deal to put the 2nd seeded Rockets in firm position to contend in the Western Conference.

The Rockets are coming off a fantastic season under Ime Udoka, who was recently extended as head coach, earning a 50-win season and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

With conversation swirling around social media reacting to the trade, former Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas took to social media to discuss the next steps for the trade.

Thomas said, "Jalen green probably gonna get traded again. Does Brad stay with suns too??"

It is a fair question now that the Suns are entering a reset with their roster. Bradley Beal is set to make $53.6 million in the 2025-2026 season with a no-trade clause. while Jalen Green has high upside, but had a rollercoaster of a regular season and playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

As the Rockets head into a win-now window with Durant as their late-game scoring punch, the Suns will now have even more decisions regarding their roster. Could it be a full rebuild or just a small reset?

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

