Inside The Nuggets

50 Cent Reacts to Viral Nikola Jokic Statement

Grammy Award-winning rapper 50 Cent reacts to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

Liam Willerup

The Humor & Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent & Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024.
The Humor & Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent & Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. / Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

While there are clear differences between the music and sports industry, the two often cross paths in many ways, with performers often spotted courtside at NBA games and some athletes even transitioning into the music game. In other cases, the constant spotlight on athletes can catch them showing a certain affinity to an artist or song, with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic being an example of that.

After expressing his liking for Grammy Award-winning 50 Cent's hit song "Many Men," Jokic has been seen being teased by his teammates Jamal Murray and DeAndre Jordan that he should perform the song. Following yet another great performance with the Nuggets, the star rapper acknowledged Jokic's affinity for the song.

With Jokic set to be a starter in his seventh All-Star appearance this coming February, jokes have started that he should perform "Many Men" during the weekend. Seeing that, 50 Cent responded to a video of Jokic talking about the song, saying, "look if he says he gonna perform, we gonna perform I’ll back him up we will have the spot jumping. LOL."

Given that Jokic is a player known for keeping to himself and having a low profile, the odds of a collaborative performance with 50 Cent seem far from likely. However, it could be a good move to increase Jokic's popularity as he seeks a fourth MVP award this season.

While the odds seem low of Jokic trading in a basketball for a microphone to do a spontaneous performance, he'll look to continue his historic season in the meantime as he and the Nuggets look to bounce back after their loss with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News