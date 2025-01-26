50 Cent Reacts to Viral Nikola Jokic Statement
While there are clear differences between the music and sports industry, the two often cross paths in many ways, with performers often spotted courtside at NBA games and some athletes even transitioning into the music game. In other cases, the constant spotlight on athletes can catch them showing a certain affinity to an artist or song, with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic being an example of that.
After expressing his liking for Grammy Award-winning 50 Cent's hit song "Many Men," Jokic has been seen being teased by his teammates Jamal Murray and DeAndre Jordan that he should perform the song. Following yet another great performance with the Nuggets, the star rapper acknowledged Jokic's affinity for the song.
With Jokic set to be a starter in his seventh All-Star appearance this coming February, jokes have started that he should perform "Many Men" during the weekend. Seeing that, 50 Cent responded to a video of Jokic talking about the song, saying, "look if he says he gonna perform, we gonna perform I’ll back him up we will have the spot jumping. LOL."
Given that Jokic is a player known for keeping to himself and having a low profile, the odds of a collaborative performance with 50 Cent seem far from likely. However, it could be a good move to increase Jokic's popularity as he seeks a fourth MVP award this season.
While the odds seem low of Jokic trading in a basketball for a microphone to do a spontaneous performance, he'll look to continue his historic season in the meantime as he and the Nuggets look to bounce back after their loss with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
