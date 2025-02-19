Aaron Gordon's Honest Statement on Denver Nuggets
While the Denver Nuggets are currently the hottest team in the NBA with an eight-game winning streak, that wasn't always the case this season.
Denver has seen a plethora of ups and downs this season, but after an early season freefall, the team seems to have finally found themselves again. Through a mixture of injuries and rotating starting lineups, it looks like the Nuggets have found their perfect rotation.
During an interview with Troy Renck with the Denver Post, Gordon spoke candidly about the struggles and triumphs of the Nuggets' season.
“It was a lot of ups and downs earlier, but I think everybody is starting to develop respect and understanding for each other,” Gordon said. “We have to continue to come together. Play for the next man. Play hard. Everybody has to take care of themselves, but I think we have an opportunity to do something special."
The Denver Nuggets have a special connection with one another. Gordon was willing to come off of the bench at one point, Russell Westbrook has both started and come off of the bench, and the entire team has a singular focus to win.
“I understand when you do something of great difficulty, and try and do it for yourself, it just makes it so much harder,” Gordon said. “As opposed to taking that same challenge and that same endeavor, and making your reason about somebody else, and doing it for somebody else. It just becomes a lot easier.”
The Denver Nuggets are currently the third seed with an overall record of 36-19. With just a few months left until the NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets have a chance to do something special.
