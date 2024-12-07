Aaron Gordon's Injury Status Downgraded for Nuggets vs Wizards
The Denver Nuggets have searched all season for consistency and failed the perfect opportunity to show it against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, the team has an easy bounce-back win against the Washington Wizards.
The Nuggets have won four out of the last eight games, in a sequential win-loss format. Having key players consistently listed on the injury report hasn't helped the team in building their identity. Unfortunately for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards, a key player has been officially downgraded.
Aaron Gordon has been in and out of action for some time now as he has been dealing with an injured calf. Coming into tonight's game Gordon was listed as probable for action, however, recent updates have come forward and the star's status has been downgraded.
According to Harrison Wind, the head of content at @DNVR_Sports, "Aaron Gordon (right calf strain) downgraded to questionable tonight at Wizards. His status is up in the air."
Gordon has been a pivotal piece in the Nugget's success since joining the team in the 2020-2021 season. The Nuggets have totaled 164 wins out of 251 games played with Gordon or 65.33%. In his time with the team he has averaged 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 54/33/67 shooting splits.
The Nuggets may still be out of the woods regardless of Gordon playing tonight or not, as their opponent is currently sitting at a league-worst 16 losses in a row. While the Nuggets should still be able to win tonight's matchup, it is in their best interest to have their key players on the floor as much as possible to build their consistency which has been lacking.
