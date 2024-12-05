Aaron Gordon's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Cavaliers
The Denver Nuggets aren't quite back to form yet, but they had a very impressive win against a desperate Golden State Warriors team on Tuesday night. Now, the real test begins against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.
Cleveland remains the top team in the NBA with an excellent record of 19-3. It seemed like the Cavaliers may have been stumbling after losing to the Boston Celtics in November, but they bounced back during a rematch in December. Now, the Nuggets have their chance to take on the best team in the NBA and see if they're still one of the league's best.
Fortunately for the Denver Nuggets, it looks like they'll have their entire starting lineup intact against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nuggets have officially listed Aaron Gordon as probable with a right calf strain against the Cavaliers.
Gordon missed nearly a month of time due to a calf injury, but recently returned against the LA Clippers on December 1. In his most recent game against the Golden State Warriors on December 3, Gordon put up 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists on 67/75/67 shooting from the field. He's arguably the second most important player on the Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic due to his ability to guard multiple positions, spread the floor, and cut.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
