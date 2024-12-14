Aaron Gordon's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Clippers
This season, the LA Clippers have strangely had the Denver Nuggets' number. After two defeats, Denver has a chance to finally get their revenge against the Clippers tonight.
The team had multiple starters listed on the injury report going into tonight's game, including Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun. Fortunately for the Nuggets, it looks like the team is going to have their entire starting lineup available against the Clippers.
Aaron Gordon was listed as probable with a right calf strain against the Clippers, but he was just upgraded to available against them. Jamal Murray and Christian Braun have both been upgraded as well.
Gordon has been in and out of the lineup due to his calf injury. He missed Saturday's game against the Wizards because of it but came back into the lineup the next day against the Atlanta Hawks. He's only played 11 games this season, but his presence has still been massive every time. Through 11 games, Gordon is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 53/47/79 shooting from the field. By far, this has been the best three-point shooting season of Aaron Gordon's career.
The Denver Nuggets are currently on a four-game losing streak against the LA Clippers but are hoping to break it as the two teams face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
