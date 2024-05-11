Anthony Edwards’ Honest Statement After Game 3 Loss to Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their first loss of the 2024 playoffs on Friday night, falling to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3. This was a highly anticipated game, as Minnesota had jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the defending champions.
While it was always unlikely that the defending champions would be swept, losing the first two games at home certainly opened the door to that possibility. Minnesota was blown out by Denver in Game 3, and will look to avoid also dropping their first two home games of the series when they host Denver again in Game 4.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was honest about the loss, saying his team will be fine.
“There’s no reason to be negative,” Edwards said. “They won one game, we’re gonna try to win the next game. It’s the first to four games, it’s not the first to one. If it was first one to one, we’d have already won the series. We’ll be alright.”
In the same way it was unlikely that Denver would get swept, it was even more unlikely that the Timberwolves would go flawless throughout this playoff run. Minnesota was bound to lose at some point, and after sweeping the Phoenix Suns and taking the first two games of this series vs. Denver, the Timberwolves finally suffered loss.
Game 4 will be massive, because the difference between a 3-1 series and a 2-2 series is astronomical. The Timberwolves understand this, and will look to come out with a much different approach next game.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets